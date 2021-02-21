1,019 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $296.18 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

