$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $343.49. 412,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,085. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.94 and a 200-day moving average of $337.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.