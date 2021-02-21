$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.35. Masonite International posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE:DOOR traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.68. 165,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,622. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day moving average is $97.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $113.57.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $133,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.99 per share, with a total value of $50,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

