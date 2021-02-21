$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.06. Allegion also reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 38.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.06. The company had a trading volume of 914,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,377. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

