$1.03 EPS Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.32. Banner posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 37.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after buying an additional 113,546 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 259,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after buying an additional 94,258 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Banner by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 71,411 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Banner by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 68,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

