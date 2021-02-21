$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.65. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.67. 4,984,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,292,351. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in DISH Network by 981.3% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after buying an additional 625,028 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $17,185,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $13,448,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

