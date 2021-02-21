-$0.35 EPS Expected for Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.33). Millendo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Millendo Therapeutics.

MLND has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millendo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of MLND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 498,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,027. The company has a market cap of $47.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.12. Millendo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLND. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 362,487 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

