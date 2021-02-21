-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.35). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sio Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIOX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,255. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $148.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.