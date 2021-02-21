-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.35). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sio Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIOX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,255. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $148.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

