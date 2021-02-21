-$0.11 EPS Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Avalara reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $175.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -274.47 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $185.37.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,392,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,238.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,237 shares of company stock valued at $33,756,062. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter valued at about $3,336,000. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,750 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 85.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.