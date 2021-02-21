-$0.09 EPS Expected for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s earnings. Kosmos Energy also posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kosmos Energy.
Several research firms have weighed in on KOS. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.
Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
Further Reading: Dividend Kings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.