-$0.09 EPS Expected for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s earnings. Kosmos Energy also posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kosmos Energy.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KOS. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.