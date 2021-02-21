-$0.06 EPS Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.09). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MediciNova.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $5.85 on Thursday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

