Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Photoelectron (OTCMKTS:PECN) Financial Contrast

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Photoelectron (OTCMKTS:PECN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Zynex alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Zynex and Photoelectron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 2 2 0 2.50 Photoelectron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex currently has a consensus price target of $23.88, indicating a potential upside of 33.60%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Photoelectron.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zynex and Photoelectron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $45.47 million 13.65 $9.49 million $0.28 63.82 Photoelectron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Photoelectron.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Photoelectron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 18.08% 50.67% 35.56% Photoelectron N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Zynex has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photoelectron has a beta of 3.6, meaning that its share price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Zynex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Photoelectron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zynex beats Photoelectron on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers blood volume monitor, a non-invasive medical device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Photoelectron Company Profile

Photoelectron Corporation, a technology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of miniature x-ray systems for multiple market applications. It creates and adapts miniature x-ray systems for various applications in healthcare and nonhealthcare related markets. The company offers micro-adaptive x-ray systems designed for x-ray fluorescence analysis, intravascular radiation therapy, brachytherapy, radiosurgery, intraoperative radiation therapy, and instrumentation to the industrial and medical markets through original equipment manufacturers. Photoelectron Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.