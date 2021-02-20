Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $7,858,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $93,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $2,248,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.39.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $26.62.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

