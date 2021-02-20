Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 61.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 118.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $133.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at $19,967,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 29,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $1,395,024.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,783,363.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,007 shares of company stock worth $2,137,959. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

