Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,085 Shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Watford were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watford in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watford during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Watford by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Watford during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Watford during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $34.67 on Friday. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $689.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.70). Equities research analysts predict that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold 460,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $15,971,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watford currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

