Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $51.79 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

In other news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $207,469.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.