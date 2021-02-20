Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $126,000 in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 39.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 180,848 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.12. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

