Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $90,000 Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 115.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cars.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cars.com by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of CARS opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $884.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $14.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.