ZrCoin (ZRC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $131,771.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 76.4% against the dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $131,771.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.36 or 0.00481528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00071659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00082559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00068966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.41 or 0.00416675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00026411 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.