Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Blackhill Capital Inc.

Blackhill Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 4.8% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Zoetis worth $39,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,871 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $7.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,793,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,637. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.68. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,592 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

