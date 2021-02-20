Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.69.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $191.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 57,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.