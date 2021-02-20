Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Errol G. Samuelson Sells 1,996 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,996 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $377,862.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,452.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ Z traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,662,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,240. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.82. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

