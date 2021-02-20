Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson Sells 12,375 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,375 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $2,270,441.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Z stock opened at $181.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

