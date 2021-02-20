Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 6,584 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.87 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

