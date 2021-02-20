Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,482 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Financial worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 51,421 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in First Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 747,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 224,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial by 44.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $575.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

