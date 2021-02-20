Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,151 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 901,814 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after acquiring an additional 675,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,307,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,412,000 after acquiring an additional 410,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

