Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 285.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

B opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.34.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

