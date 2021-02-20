Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $201.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

