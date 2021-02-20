Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.92.

ADI opened at $163.80 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.38 and a 200-day moving average of $133.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

