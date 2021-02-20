Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $103.00

Shares of Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.23). Zegona Communications shares last traded at GBX 94 ($1.23), with a volume of 25,186 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of £205.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 102.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Zegona Communications’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

