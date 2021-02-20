Zealium (NZL) Price Tops $0.0017

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 63% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $26,844.69 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zealium has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. One Zealium token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Token Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,896,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,896,605 tokens. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

