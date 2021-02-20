Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zealand Pharma A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of ZEAL opened at $33.57 on Thursday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEAL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 320.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

