Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) to “Strong-Buy”

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $315.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

STMP stock opened at $204.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.83. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $375,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 29,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $5,996,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,790 shares of company stock worth $13,165,276. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,021,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 359.5% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

