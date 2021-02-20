Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prothena reported encouraging results for the fourth quarter of 2020, wherein loss was narrower than expected while revenues beat expectations. The company’s pipeline progress has been encouraging. It has a license agreement with Roche for the development and commercialization of prasinezumab. The collaboration not only bolsters Prothena’s pipeline but also provides it with funds in the form of research reimbursements and milestone payments. Its collaboration deal with Bristol Myers to develop the pipeline utilizing Prothena’s expertise is also a positive. However, it earlier discontinued the development of lead pipeline candidate, NEOD001, which was disappointing. Moreover, the company has very few candidates in its pipeline, which are years away from commercialization. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

PRTA has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Prothena from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.71.

PRTA stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. Prothena has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $928.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

