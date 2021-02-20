Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Buy

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OTEX. Barclays lifted their price target on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Open Text presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Open Text stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. Open Text has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Open Text by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Open Text by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Open Text by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

