Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) to “Hold”

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.94. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $5.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

