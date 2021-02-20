Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) to “Hold”

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Lemonade alerts:

LMND has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $148.59 on Thursday. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.93.

In other Lemonade news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $47,829,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 56,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $3,685,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,597,827.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,840,887 shares of company stock valued at $236,325,091 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $8,134,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Paul John Balson purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lemonade (LMND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.