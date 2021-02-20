Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) to “Buy”

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 56,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 75,985 shares during the period. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

