Zacks Investment Research Upgrades H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HEES. Bank of America upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,211,000 after purchasing an additional 214,299 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,470,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 316,677 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 94,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

