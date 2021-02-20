Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, the company is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. Equinor is also a leading seller of crude oil. Notably, the integrated firm’s key strategy is to capitalize on the renewable energy space. Thus, to combat the climate change, the company is investing actively in renewable energy projects, comprising power generation from solar & wind energy. Its massive Dogger Bank Wind project is commendable. However, the company’s ability to pay off a portion of total long-term debt is in question since its results for the past few quarters show weakness, particularly, in terms of revenues. It missed fourth-quarter 2020 earnings estimates due to a decline in liquids’ prices and oil equivalent production.”

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

