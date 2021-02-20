Zacks Investment Research Lowers ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Hold

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

SWAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $131.97 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.95.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 45,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $4,534,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $264,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,511,816.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,111 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,463,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ShockWave Medical (SWAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.