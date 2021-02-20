Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Sell

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.11. 1,460,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,801. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 279,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

