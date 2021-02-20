Zacks Investment Research Lowers ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.47.

ChampionX stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

