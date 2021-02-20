Zacks Investment Research Downgrades U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $475.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -958.04 and a beta of 2.01.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 39.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

