Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) to Sell

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sberbank CIB cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Qiwi stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $720.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.97. Qiwi has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. The business had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. Qiwi had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qiwi will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 13.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 30.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 100,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 216,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

