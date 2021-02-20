Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) to Sell

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.24.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NorthWestern (NWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.