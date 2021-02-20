Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRCC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.85 million, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 64,290.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,064,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056,435 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth $713,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth $483,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

