Zacks: Brokerages Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Varex Imaging reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Varex Imaging.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of VREX opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $898.07 million, a PE ratio of -40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.