Zacks: Brokerages Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Brokerages expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to post $4.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.34 billion and the lowest is $4.30 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $17.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $17.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in DXC Technology by 7.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in DXC Technology by 18.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 29.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,870. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $30.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.