Zacks: Brokerages Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will announce sales of $145.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.20 million to $164.50 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $103.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $522.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $544.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $459.42 million, with estimates ranging from $445.26 million to $483.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $42,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $416,760. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $838.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

